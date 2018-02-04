Anne van Kesteren

Five

Five years at Mozilla today. I’m very humbled to be able to push the web forward with so many great people and leave a tiny imprint on web architecture and the way the web platform gets standardized. Being able to watch from the sidelines as more people are empowered to be systems programmers and as graphics for the web is reinvented is hugely exciting. It’s a very tough competitive landscape, and Firefox is very much the underdog, but despite that Mozilla manages to challenge rather fundamental assumptions about web browsers and deliver on them.