Anne van Kesteren

Shadow tree encapsulation theory

A long time ago Maciej wrote down five types of encapsulation for shadow trees (i.e., node trees that are hidden in the shadows from the document tree):

Encapsulation against accidental exposure — DOM nodes from the shadow tree are not leaked via pre-existing generic APIs — for example, events flowing out of a shadow tree don't expose shadow nodes as the event target. Encapsulation against deliberate access — no API is provided which lets code outside the component poke at the shadow DOM. Only internals that the component chooses to expose are exposed. Inverse encapsulation — no API is provided which lets code inside the component see content from the page embedding it (this would have the effect of something like sandboxed iframes or Caja). Isolation for security purposes — it is strongly guaranteed that there is no way for code outside the component to violate its confidentiality or integrity. Inverse isolation for security purposes — it is strongly guaranteed that there is no way for code inside the component to violate the confidentiality or integrity of the embedding page.

Types 3 through 5 do not have any kind of support and type 4 and 5 encapsulation would be hard to pull off due to Spectre. User agents typically use a weaker variant of type 4 for their internal controls, such as the video and input elements, that does not protect confidentiality. The DOM and HTML standards provide type 1 and 2 encapsulation to web developers, and type 2 mostly due to Apple and Mozilla pushing rather hard for it. It might be worth providing an updated definition for the first two as we’ve come to understand them:

Open shadow trees — no standardized web platform API provides access to nodes in an open shadow tree, except APIs that have been explicitly named and designed to do so (e.g., composedPath() ). Nothing should be able to observe these shadow trees other than through those designated APIs (or “monkey patching”, i.e., modifying objects). Limited form of information hiding, but no integrity or confidentiality. Closed shadow trees — very similar to open shadow trees, except that designated APIs also do not get access to nodes in a closed shadow tree.

Type 2 encapsulation gives component developers control over what remains encapsulated and what is exposed. You need to take all your users into account and expose the best possible public API for them. At the same time, it protects you from folks taking a dependency on the guts of the component. Aspects you might want to refactor or add functionality to over time. This is much harder with type 1 encapsulation as there will be APIs that can reach into the details of your component and if users do so you cannot refactor it without updating all the callers.

Now, both type 1 and 2 encapsulation can be circumvented, e.g., by a script changing the attachShadow() method or mutating another builtin that the component has taken a dependency on. I.e., there is no integrity and as they run in the same origin there is no security boundary either. The limited form of information hiding is primarily a maintenance boon and a way to manage complexity. Maciej addresses this as well:

If the shadow DOM is exposed, then you have the following risks: A page using the component starts poking at the shadow DOM because it can — perhaps in a rarely used code path. The component is updated, unaware that the page is poking at its guts. Page adopts new version of component. Page breaks. Page author blames component author or rolls back to old version. This is not good. Information hiding and hiding of implementation details are key aspects of encapsulation, and are good software engineering practices.

Copyright © 2003-2019 Anne van Kesteren