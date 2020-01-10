Anne van Kesteren

If you are using feature detection with
SharedArrayBuffer objects today you are likely impacted by upcoming changes to shared memory. In particular, you can no longer assume that if you have access to a
SharedArrayBuffer object you can also use it with
postMessage(). Detecting if
SharedArrayBuffer objects are exposed can be done through the following code:
if (self.SharedArrayBuffer) {
// SharedArrayBuffer objects are available.
}
Detecting if shared memory is possible by using
SharedArrayBuffer objects in combination with
postMessage() and workers can be done through the following code:
if (self.crossOriginIsolated) {
// Passing SharedArrayBuffer objects to postMessage() will succeed.
}
Please update your code accordingly!
(As indicated in the aforelinked changes document obtaining a cross-origin isolated environment (i.e., one wherein
self.crossOriginIsolated returns true) requires setting two headers and a secure context. Simply put, the
Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy header to isolate yourself from attackers and the
Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy header to isolate yourself from victims.)