Anne van Kesteren

Farewell Emil

When I first moved to Zürich I had the good fortune to have dinner with Emil. I had never met someone before with such a passion for food. (That day I met two.) Except for the food we had a good time. I found it particularly enjoyable that he was so upset — though in a very upbeat manner — with the quality of the food that having dessert there was no longer on the table.

The last time I remember running into Emil was in Lisbon, enjoying hamburgers and fries of all things. (Rest assured, they were very good.)